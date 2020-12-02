FINRA Fines Barclays $650K Over Flawed Trade Reporting

Law360 (December 2, 2020, 6:14 PM EST) -- The Financial Industry Regulatory Authority fined brokerage Barclays Capital Inc. $650,000 for failing to accurately report fixed-income transactions to the regulator's trade reporting and compliance engine, a comparatively hefty penalty for an alleged TRACE-related reporting violation. Between January 2017 and April 2019, Barclays had "systemic TRACE reporting issues" that caused late reporting of TRACE-eligible corporate bonds and agency debt securities, FINRA said in an order Tuesday. In addition, FINRA said Barclays entered incorrect time stamps on corporate transactions and overreported U.S. Treasury orders that did not require reporting, triggering false alerts at the agency. "Barclays supervisory system … was not reasonably...

