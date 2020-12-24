Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Expert Analysis

The Most-Read Employment Law360 Guests Of 2020

Law360 (December 24, 2020, 3:02 PM EST) -- (iStock/zhudifeng) Issues related to the pandemic, including furloughs, worker face covering requirements, workplace temperature taking and whistleblower claims, were among the most-popular employment topics in articles written by Law360 guest experts this year.

April 22

When Your Essential Employees Are Afraid To Come To Work

As the COVID-19 pandemic stretches on, essential businesses with increasingly nervous workforces must ask pertinent questions to determine if fearful employees have a legal basis for staying home, say Barbara Hoey and Nidhi Srivastava at Kelley Drye & Warren LLP.

April 07

What Employers Need To Know About Furloughs

Employer considerations for implementing furloughs should include...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Law Firms

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!