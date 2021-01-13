Keyword Searches To Improve Your Privilege Doc Review

Law360 (January 13, 2021, 3:54 PM EST) -- Safeguarding the attorney-client privilege is a critical task for litigators during discovery — one that becomes more difficult and expensive every year. Document review is now responsible for the vast majority of costs in the average legal matter, and costs are only rising. The volume of digitally stored data doubles roughly every two years,[1] driving up discovery costs and increasing the risk of inadvertently disclosing privileged information. As the digital world evolves, the legal community has struggled to evolve with it, particularly in the privilege review process. Keyword searching has been the dominant method of identifying digitally stored, privileged documents for...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS