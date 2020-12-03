Wells Fargo Can't Duck Black Atty's Suit Over N-Word Incident

Law360 (December 3, 2020, 4:23 PM EST) -- A federal judge in Florida preserved a Black attorney's discrimination suit against Wells Fargo alleging a former bank employee called him the N-word, finding the bank must face the attorney's accusation that he wasn't able to open a business account due to his race. U.S. District Judge Tom Barber on Wednesday denied Wells Fargo NA's bid to get rid of Benndrick Charles Watson's suit, rejecting for now the bank's argument that it did not refuse to open an account for Watson in April 2019 in Tampa, Florida. The judge found that Watson, as a racial minority, has argued that being called...

