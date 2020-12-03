Trade Body To Monitor Imports Of Peppers, Strawberries

Law360 (December 3, 2020, 3:59 PM EST) -- The U.S. International Trade Commission announced Wednesday it will begin to monitor imports of bell peppers and strawberries, following a request from the Trump administration's top trade official and complaints by U.S. growers. The ITC's investigation was triggered by a November letter from the U.S. Trade Representative. According to the 1974 Trade Act, the USTR makes such expedited referrals when a surge in imports of subject products, in this case Mexican bell peppers and strawberries, is likely a "substantial cause of serious injury" to domestic growers. In August, the USTR convened a hearing in Washington, D.C., as part of a broader...

