$1.3B Nuix IPO One Of The Biggest For Legal Tech

Law360 (December 4, 2020, 2:00 PM EST) -- Australian software company Nuix went public Friday with an AU$1.79 billion (about $1.33 billion) offering, making it one of the biggest legal tech initial public offerings to date, even as the company faces a lawsuit from its ex-CEO. The stock was priced at AU$5.31 per share when it debuted on the Australian Stock Exchange before soaring 66% to AU$8.01 on its first day of trading. Nearly 180 million new shares were offered, as well as 128 million shares from existing investors in the e-discovery and digital investigations company, according to a letter to potential Australia investors from Nuix Chairman Jeff Bleich...

