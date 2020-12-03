FRC Urges Audit Committee Chairs To Step Up Challenges

Law360, London (December 3, 2020, 1:15 PM GMT) -- Audit committees must do more to challenge company managers and demonstrate greater professional skepticism during an audit, the Financial Reporting Council has said. The watchdog for the auditing sector found in a survey of the heads of 50 audit committees that few of them are "regularly challenging company management." The regulator commissioned polling company YouGov to carry out the in-depth interviews with audit committee chairs of public interest entities such as credit institutions and insurance businesses. "Challenge was less apparent in relation to auditors' judgments and findings, and few [committee chairs] mentioned regularly challenging company management," the FRC said in the report...

