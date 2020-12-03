New Gov't Program Promotes Pension Voting Rights

Law360, London (December 3, 2020, 4:46 PM GMT) -- The government has established a new group to help improve voting policies for pension schemes to give a voice to asset owners, pensions minister Guy Opperman has said. The Taskforce on Pension Scheme Voting Implementation will seek to remedy problems that prevent trustees from implementing their policies, Opperman said on Tuesday. It will also draw up regulatory measures to ensure that asset managers converge in their approach to voting policies. Some retirement plans do not offer voting rights, Opperman said. It can be a condition for many defined benefit schemes that they surrender their voting rights when they invest in pooled...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS