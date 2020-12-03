Groups Call On EU For UK Equivalence In Derivatives Trades

Law360, London (December 3, 2020, 1:43 PM GMT) -- The International Swaps and Derivatives Association and other industry groups have called on the European Union to grant market access to the U.K. to help ensure that derivatives trades run smoothly after the Brexit transition period ends. A group of industry bodies including ISDA and the European Banking Federation urged the European Commission on Wednesday to grant Britain equivalence under the European Market Infrastructure Regulation, known as EMIR. The EU's executive can grant access to the bloc's markets by deciding that a country's rules are as robust as its own. A broad range of derivatives are traded by financial institutions in the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS