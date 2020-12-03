Walmart's Flipkart To Partially Spin Off PhonePe, Raise $700M

Law360 (December 3, 2020, 5:57 PM EST) -- Indian digital payments platform PhonePe is partially spinning off of Indian e-commerce marketplace Flipkart, selling a stake to investors for $700 million, the company announced Thursday. PhonePe's $700 million in primary capital to come from existing Flipkart investors — led by its parent Walmart — will give the company a valuation of $5.5 billion, according to Flipkart. The move, with a new PhonePe board of directors and employee stock ownership plan, will help the company access dedicated, long-term capital to fund its growth ambitions, Flipkart said. It will remain PhonePe's majority shareholder and the two companies will continue to collaborate closely,...

