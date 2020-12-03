The Road To GC Dotted With Executive Coaches

Law360 (December 3, 2020, 7:35 PM EST) -- Thirty-five percent of aspiring general counsel candidates use executive coaches to further their professional development, with most of them considering the process to be a useful tool, according to a study of in-house lawyers released Thursday. The 2020 Aspiring General Counsel Succession Report from BarkerGilmore LLC found that out of the 35% who mentioned the usage of executive coaches, 79% of them found the coaching to be either "valuable or "extremely valuable." Some of the topics covered by coaches include handling increased responsibility, leadership training and C-suite exposure, the study said. Using an online questionnaire distributed in July, the executive search...

