DOJ Floats E-Filing Rule In Immigration Courts

Law360 (December 3, 2020, 7:49 PM EST) -- The U.S. Department of Justice proposed implementing electronic filing across all immigration courts Thursday, allowing immigration attorneys to submit documents, access case files and view court decisions virtually. The Justice Department's Executive Office of Immigration Review's proposed rule would push forward the agency's yearslong effort to implement an e-file system across immigration courts and the Board of Immigration Appeals, which largely demand costly in-person or mail-in filing. "For many parties, this will be a substantial benefit, as the nearest immigration court may be hours away," the agency said. If finalized, the rule would mandate e-filing for attorneys submitting cases at immigration...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS