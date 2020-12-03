Exterro Absorbs Forensic Tech Co. For 9-Figure Sum

Law360 (December 3, 2020, 8:27 PM EST) -- E-discovery firm Exterro Inc. is building on its suite of legal software offerings with the acquisition of AccessData, a company specializing in forensic technology, the two entities announced on Thursday. A public relations representative for the companies would not disclose the full cost of the deal, but stated it was in the nine-figure range. The acquisition represents a pattern of growth for private equity-backed Exterro, which CEO Bobby Balachandran noted acquired data privacy information software company Jordan Lawrence last year. Portland, Oregon-based Exterro's software is used by a variety of Fortune 500 companies and law firms for processes like e-discovery and...

