Marathon Oil General Counsel Resigns From Post

Law360 (December 3, 2020, 7:07 PM EST) -- The general counsel for Marathon Oil Corp., the largest independent refiner in the U.S., has resigned, according to its latest securities filling. Marathon Oil said in an 8-K form filed Wednesday that Executive Vice President, General Counsel and Chief Administrative Officer Reginald D. Hedgebeth had resigned that day. The company said that Hedgebeth, who gave notice of his plans to step down Nov. 30, will remain with the company as a legal adviser through the end of the year. "Mr. Hedgebeth's decision to resign was not due to any disagreement with the Company's operations, policies or practices," the filing said. The Houston-based...

