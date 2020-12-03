2 More BigLaw Firms Sweeten The Pot With Bonuses

Law360 (December 3, 2020, 7:17 PM EST) -- End-of-year bonus season continued apace Thursday with two more BigLaw firms, Shearman & Sterling LLP and White & Case LLP, announcing cash rewards for their employees. Shearman said in a Thursday memo that it would be rewarding U.S. associates commensurate with the bonus scale set by Baker McKenzie earlier this year, ranging from $15,000 for the most junior associates and going up to $100,000 for associates from the 2013 class or above. The firm specified that these amounts were just benchmarks and that actual bonuses would be up to partners' discretion, based on individual performance. "The pandemic created unprecedented challenges this year,...

