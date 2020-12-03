Artist Sues Law School To Save Underground Railroad Murals

Law360 (December 3, 2020, 10:33 PM EST) -- A law school in Vermont won't be able to take down two allegedly offensive murals depicting the slaves in Underground Railroad without a legal fight, according to a lawsuit a painter lodged in federal court this week. Samuel Kerson filed a Visual Artists Rights Act suit Wednesday against the nonprofit that runs the Vermont Law School because the school's Board of Trustees decided in July to paint over two murals following complaints from students that the work and the school's choice to endorse it propagated negative stereotypes about Black bodies. It gave Kerson 90 days to take the murals down from...

