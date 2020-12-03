Waller Confirmed To Fed Board As Other Trump Pick In Doubt

Law360 (December 3, 2020, 1:32 PM EST) -- Senators voted on Thursday to confirm Christopher Waller to a seat on the Federal Reserve's governing body, sewing up what is likely President Donald Trump's last appointment to the central bank as the confirmation prospects dim for his other Fed nominee, Judy Shelton. Waller, a trained economist and the longtime director of research at the St. Louis Fed, was approved 48-47 to fill one of two remaining vacancies on the Fed's Board of Governors. That will bring the total number of Trump appointees on the seven-member board to five, including its chairman, Jerome Powell. Regarded as a conventional candidate for the...

