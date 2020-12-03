Hemp Co., CEO Agree To Settle SEC Suit Over Alleged Fraud

Law360 (December 3, 2020, 9:36 PM EST) -- An industrial hemp company and its CEO have signed consent orders agreeing to settle a lawsuit brought by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission over claims they utilized a web of shell companies to illegally sell unregistered securities. Hemp Inc. and its CEO Bruce J. Perlowin's Wednesday consent orders indicate the company will agree to disgorge its profits or pay a civil money judgment to resolve the suit, although the orders leave it up to the court to decide how much it could owe. Consent orders were also filed for co-principal Barry Keith Epling and shell companies Ferris Holding Inc. and...

