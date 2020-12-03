Fla. Courts Request 3 New Judges And Funding For 10 Others

Law360 (December 3, 2020, 6:01 PM EST) -- The Florida Supreme Court on Thursday asked the state Legislature for three additional trial judges for the coming year, as well as funding for 10 judgeships certified in the prior fiscal year, comparing the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the court system to the 2008 housing crisis. The state's highest court certified the need for one additional judge on the Fourteenth Judicial Circuit — covering Bay, Calhoun, Gulf, Holmes, Jackson and Washington counties — along with two additional judges in Hillsborough County. Given the workload, the court is "loath to recommend the elimination of any judicial positions." It also again...

