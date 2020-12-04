HaystackID Snags John Deere's E-Discovery Leader

Law360 (December 4, 2020, 5:32 PM EST) -- E-Discovery services provider HaystackID has hired the former head of John Deere's global evidence team as the alternative legal service provider's deputy general counsel for global discovery and privacy. HaystackID announced Thursday that it hired Jennifer Hamilton, whose 14-year background with John Deere includes developing the company's e-discovery operations. The company provides services to more than 500 companies and law firms in North America and Europe, helping clients locate and analyze data in investigations and litigation, according to HaystackID. Hamilton told Law360 she is based out of the Chicago area. Hamilton brings a strong background in creating compliance and discovery programs...

