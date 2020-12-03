Procopio Taps Managing Partner For New Term

Law360 (December 3, 2020, 6:33 PM EST) -- Partners at San Diego-based Procopio Cory Hargreaves & Savitch LLP re-elected the firm's managing partner with nearly 25 years of legal experience to guide more than 180 lawyers in California, Nevada and Arizona who have been working remotely since March due to the pandemic. The 84-partner firm re-elected John D. Alessio on Dec. 1 to a second three-year term that starts Jan. 1, according to the firm's spokesperson. Alessio has been a Procopio partner since 2008, the firm said. Alessio said he's honored to have been re-elected, according to a statement. He will continue to work with six other members of...

