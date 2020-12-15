Segal McCambridge Continues Growth With Shareholder Trio

Law360 (December 15, 2020, 6:18 PM EST) -- Segal McCambridge Singer & Mahoney Ltd. capped off a year of nationwide growth by adding three former Patton & Ryan LLC partners, including an ex-managing partner, to its flagship Chicago office as shareholders. he midsize firm announced this month's hiring of Paul D. Motz, Heather A. Snider and Joseph B. Moore III, whose experience runs the gamut of commercial litigation and other practice areas, in a press release Tuesday. Motz, who had served as managing partner at the Chicago-based Patton & Ryan, told Law360 that two associates, Christina Putman and Roman Solowski, will also be joining Segal McCambridge from his former firm in the coming...

