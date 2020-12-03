Kirkland Alum Confirmed To Military Appeals Court

Law360 (December 3, 2020, 4:18 PM EST) -- The Senate on Thursday confirmed a Trump administration lawyer to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Armed Forces, approving the former Kirkland partner who clerked for prominent conservative jurists to join the executive-branch forum where civilian judges review decisions from the military justice system. U.S. Department of Justice official Liam P. Hardy won confirmation on a 59-34 vote that saw about three-quarters of Democrats opposed to the former clerk to U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas. Democrats may have been protesting Republicans' decision to continue confirming President Donald Trump's nominees. This year marks the second time since 1896 that senators...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS