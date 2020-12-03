Federal Court Cases Dip Amid COVID-19

Law360 (December 3, 2020, 2:00 PM EST) -- Federal court caseloads have dropped dramatically since the COVID-19 pandemic hit in early spring, although there were more pandemic-related lawsuits filed in areas such as insurance, securities and contracts, according to data released Thursday by Lex Machina. Overall, the number of lawsuits filed in federal courts for the first 10 months of 2020 was down 10% compared to the same period last year, according to the Lex Machina analysis. The data, which excluded product liability cases, showed that case filings dropped most significantly in April and May when the government closed courthouses in response to pandemic. May had the biggest drop-off...

