Ohio Justices Strike Down Judge's Order Blocking Pay Raises

Law360 (December 4, 2020, 5:55 PM EST) -- The Ohio Supreme Court on Thursday ruled that an administrative judge "patently and unambiguously lacked jurisdiction" when he tried to block the pay raises of probation officers that another judge had ordered. Sandusky County Judge John P. Kolesar's order blocking Judge Mary Elizabeth Fiser's pay increases was made through his judicial power, not administrative, according to the 5-2 decision, and thus Judge Kolesar had no authority over another county court judge's order. The state's Supreme Court found that Judge Kolesar did not explain "how he did anything other than engage in the exercise of judicial power when he applied the law...

