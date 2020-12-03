Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Minn. City Has Right To Ban Flavored Cigs, 8th Circ. Told

Law360 (December 3, 2020, 6:54 PM EST) -- More than two dozen nonprofit health groups have urged the Eighth Circuit to uphold a Minnesota city's ban on flavored tobacco products, saying a lower court rightly rejected R.J. Reynolds' claims that the measure usurped the federal government's regulatory powers.

Though it didn't affect the outcome of the case, the nonprofits also want the Eighth Circuit to toss what it said was an unusual ruling by the trial court: that the flavor ban amounts to a "product standard" under federal tobacco laws. That designation would've doomed the rule if it hadn't been rescued by another clause of the Tobacco Control Act....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!