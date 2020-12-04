Miner Tied To W.Va. Gov. To Pay $300K For Selenium Pollution

Law360 (December 4, 2020, 4:02 PM EST) -- A coal company owned by the governor of West Virginia has agreed to pay $300,000 to settle allegations it allowed excess levels of the toxic chemical selenium to enter state waterways in violation of its pollution permits. The deal between Bluestone Coal Co. and several environmental groups was announced Thursday. It includes a $270,000 payment to the West Virginia Land Trust to fund mitigation of environmental harms that the groups alleged occurred as a result of the selenium pollution from the Red Fox coal mine into the Tug River. Another $30,000 will be paid to the U.S. government. The deal comes...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS