4 Ways Firms Are Trying To 'Move The Needle' On Diversity

Law360 (December 4, 2020, 5:10 PM EST) -- Fighting unconscious bias through Slack channels. Writing job postings to be more inclusive. These are two initiatives that law firms are experimenting with in a concerted effort to increase diversity in BigLaw as part of the nearly year-old Move the Needle Fund. The project, which partners with Diversity Lab, was announced in September 2019 and launched in January. It aims to tackle the lack of diversity in BigLaw that has been a persistent problem and has gained increasing attention in recent years — including in 2020 as the country continues to reel from the police killings of African Americans. Stay interviews are...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS