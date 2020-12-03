Girardi Keese Faces Contempt Over Edelson's Theft Claims

Law360 (December 3, 2020, 11:14 PM EST) -- Girardi Keese will face a contempt hearing this month stemming from Edelson PC's allegations that the Los Angeles plaintiffs firm and its famed trial lawyer founder embezzled settlement funds meant for the families of plane crash victims, an Illinois federal judge ruled Thursday. ​Law firm Girardi Keese has a week to respond to allegations that its attorneys, including founder Tom Girardi, misappropriated settlement funds paid by Boeing. (Photo by Irfan Khan/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images) U.S. District Judge Thomas Durkin, who is overseeing Boeing's settlements with numerous Indonesian families whose relatives died when Lion Air Flight 610 crashed in 2018, gave...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS