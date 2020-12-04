Banks Must Do More To Prevent Cyberattacks, Regulator Says

Law360, London (December 4, 2020, 3:04 PM GMT) -- Financial institutions have made efforts to address problems that can affect their computer networks, but more needs to be done in order to protect their operations and the broader financial system, the Prudential Regulation Authority said. The regulator on Thursday commended banks for working on improving so-called operational resilience, which is the ability of companies to ensure they can withstand cyberattacks and technology-related threats. Other threats could be posed by natural disasters, and banks have also handled challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic, the authority said. "However, more work remains to be done to ensure banks are resilient to potential operational...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS