Gov't Proposes To Help Customers Of Failed E-Money Firms

Law360, London (December 4, 2020, 4:08 PM GMT) -- Customers of electronic money businesses will be able to get their funds back when the company collapses, under new government proposals to address insolvencies in the electronic payments sector. E-money and payment companies offer services like card and mobile payment platforms, which have been rapidly taken up by British consumers, offering people fast and affordable serves. Alongside the benefits, these technologies pose some risks, and customers can be left stranded when such payment institutions, or PIs, fold up, HM Treasury said Thursday. "Recent administration cases involving PIs and [electronic money institutions] have taken years to resolve in some cases, with customers...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS