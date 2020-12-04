Standards Setter Looks To Open Up Market Data Access

Law360, London (December 4, 2020, 4:23 PM GMT) -- A global standards setter has asked financial service providers and traders for input on how to regulate access to market data after traders complained that the information about trades is too hard and too expensive to access. The board of the International Organization of Securities Commissions, or IOSCO, on Thursday published a consultation asking how it should ensure that market data on secondary equity markets — markets where traders buy and sell assets they already own, such as stocks — is accessible to traders and trading platforms. "Market data is an essential element of fair and efficient markets," the IOSCO board said. "More specifically,...

