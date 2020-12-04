FCA Urges More Innovation Among Financial Advisers

Law360, London (December 4, 2020, 2:25 PM GMT) -- The U.K. finance watchdog has said that the U.K.'s financial advice industry needs to be more innovative, offer a wider range of services and give investors more tailored guidance on where to spend their cash. The Financial Conduct Authority on Thursday published its review of retail financial services and financial advice, finding that financial advice is improving overall but there are still important adjustments to be made. "We want consumers to have access to high-quality advice and guidance at the right time in their lives, to give them the confidence to make better investment decisions," Sheldon Mills, interim executive director of...

