Parliament Moves Ahead With Pension Dashboard Plans

Law360, London (December 4, 2020, 3:22 PM GMT) -- Lawmakers have taken a step toward implementing a new one-stop online pensions portal that will allow all U.K. citizens to access their retirement savings in one place by publishing a new report on the proposed plan. Lawmakers published a report Wednesday detailing plans for a digital interface that would enable people to see their lifetime pension savings in one place. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham) The U.K. parliament report issued Wednesday outlined plans for the so-called pensions dashboard, a digital interface that enables people to see all their lifetime pension savings in one place. The report set out the government's plan to use...

