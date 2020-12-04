Cyber Fraud Mastermind Can't Appeal £2M Confiscation Order

Law360, London (December 4, 2020, 5:41 PM GMT) -- A London appeals court refused Friday to allow the mastermind behind one of Britain's biggest cyberscams to challenge an order requiring him to pay £2 million ($2.7 million) to compensate his victims, saying there is no logical basis to reduce the size of the confiscation order. Lawyers for Feezan Hameed, who was jailed for 11 years in 2016 for leading a "vishing," or voice phishing, scam that conned 750 banking customers out of £113 million, told the Court of Appeal that the size of the confiscation order was based on hearsay evidence given by a co-conspirator whom prosecutors failed to call...

