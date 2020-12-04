UK Mortgage Broker Fined For Sending Nuisance Texts

Law360, London (December 4, 2020, 5:31 PM GMT) -- A mortgage broker that sent out tens of thousands of texts to people without first obtaining their permission has been fined £50,000 ($68,000), the Information Commissioner's Office said Friday. OSL Financial Consultancy Ltd., which trades as Mortgage Key, sent 54,205 nuisance texts during the COVID-19 pandemic, after sending 120,137 nuisance texts in the months earlier, an investigation by the U.K.'s data regulator found. "The rules about electronic marketing are simple and clear. Consent must be freely given and it must not be a condition of receiving a service," Natasha Longson, ICO investigations group manager, said. OSL has collected personal information from...

