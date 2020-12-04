Law360's Pro Say: COVID-19 Vaccine Patents, Explained

Law360 (December 4, 2020, 7:27 PM EST) -- Pharmaceutical companies have developed COVID-19 vaccines at record-breaking speed, utilizing never-before-used genetic technologies. Will these companies secure patents on those new technologies? And how will that impact the distribution of a pandemic-stopping shot? Joining us on this week's Pro Say to answer those questions is Dani Kass, Law360's senior patent reporter, who explains the long game these companies are likely to play with their novel vaccine intellectual property. This Week Ep. 179: COVID-19 Vaccine Patents, Explained Your browser does not support the audio element. Each week on Pro Say, Law360 staffers Amber McKinney, Bill Donahue and Alex Lawson bring you inside...

