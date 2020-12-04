Loretta Lynch To In-House Attys: Look Beyond Boundaries

Law360 (December 4, 2020, 9:14 PM EST) -- In-house lawyers can help make a difference by ensuring their companies have a diverse supply chain, act to the highest levels of integrity and avoid operating in parts of the world where labor laws could lead to worker exploitation, former U.S. Attorney General Loretta Lynch said Friday. While recognizing these tasks are "easier said than done," particularly with multinationals in a global economy, Lynch encouraged lawyers to think about the scope of their own influence. "For so many people, particularly corporate lawyers, there's a view that, 'I work in a company, what can I do?'" Lynch said over videoconference. "That's what...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS