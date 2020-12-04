Wilkinson Stekloff Offering Year-End Bonuses Of Up To $150K

Law360 (December 4, 2020, 6:28 PM EST) -- Trial boutique Wilkinson Stekloff is once again exceeding the prevailing scale BigLaw firms are using for end-of-year bonuses, handing out payments of up to $150,000 to round out 2020. The firm, formerly known as Wilkinson Walsh & Eskovitz, told associates they would receive seniority-based bonuses ranging from $22,500 to $150,000, the firm confirmed to Law360 on Friday, representing a 50% increase from the scale Baker McKenzie set in November. Wilkinson Stekloff is also planning to provide across-the-board special bonuses of $10,000. Founded in 2016, Wilkinson Stekloff has roughly 40 partners, counsel and associates, according to its website. 2020 marks at least...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS