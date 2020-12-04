Fed. Circ. Won't Rehear Standing In Condom TM Fight

Law360 (December 4, 2020, 10:56 PM EST) -- The Federal Circuit on Friday refused to revisit a ruling that a condom company didn't give up its right to seek cancellation of a rival's "naked" trademark registration, as a dissenting judge said the decision would result in a "potential point of confusion." The appeals court left in place a three-judge panel's July 2-1 opinion that Australian Therapeutic Supplies Pty. Ltd. had standing to petition for cancellation of Naked TM LLC's registration of "naked" for condoms, even though Australian's own trademarks were unregistered and Naked contended it had agreed to stop using the marks in the U.S. The panel majority had...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS