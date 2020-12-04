Fla. Cosmetology Student Claims Pervasive Racism At School

Law360 (December 4, 2020, 7:00 PM EST) -- A Black hair stylist sued a Florida cosmetology school on Thursday, claiming she faced pervasive racism when she was training in the school's program, including being subjected to racial slurs and only being assigned Black customers during her on-the-job training in the school's salon. Lachandra Williams, a student at Academy of Cosmetology Inc., which does business as The Salon Professional Academy, said two instructors made racial slurs in her presence. After she complained, she says the school and its staff launched a "crusade of intimidation and retaliation." Williams, who began as a student and employee at the school in Melbourne, Florida,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS