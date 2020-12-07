NLRB, College Fight DC Circ. Religious Authority Review

Law360 (December 7, 2020, 7:40 PM EST) -- A July U.S. Supreme Court ruling exempting religious institutions from some bias suits does not undermine D.C. Circuit precedent blocking religious college faculty from unionizing, the National Labor Relations Board and a Catholic college said, urging the full court not to rethink its rulings. The high court's instruction in Our Lady of Guadalupe that judges examine whether plaintiffs in job bias suits perform religious functions does not disturb the principle that the NLRB shouldn't delve into religious schools' affairs, Manhattan College and the labor board said Friday. The former avoids government intrusions on religious employers' constitutional right to base personnel actions...

