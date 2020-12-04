Facebook Nears Default Win Over Website 'Typosquatting'

Law360 (December 4, 2020, 8:03 PM EST) -- A Virginia magistrate judge on Thursday recommended granting Facebook's bid for a default judgment in its suit against 12 domain names its says mimic its web addresses, finding the social media giant established the sites are "confusingly similar" to its own domains through a kind of cybersquatting known as "typosquatting." U.S. Magistrate Judge Ivan D. Davis recommended Facebook be granted default judgment after the defendant websites such as facebook-verify-inc.com failed to respond to the complaint and Facebook established they are violating the Federal Anti-Cybersquatting Consumer Protection Act. The judge found Facebook established the violations for a number of reasons, including that...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS