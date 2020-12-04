Ky. Bar Admissions Office Sent Out Botched Exam Results

Law360 (December 4, 2020, 7:18 PM EST) -- The Kentucky Office of Bar Admissions incorrectly informed 18 people of their October bar exam results due to a database spreadsheet error, according to a Friday statement from the organization. The Kentucky Office of Bar Admissions said in the release it has communicated with the applicants who took the exam Oct. 5-6 after releasing incorrect results Nov. 30. Three applicants who were initially informed they failed received news that they passed, while 15 others who believed they passed learned they in fact had not, the office said. "The scoring error occurred when an applicant identifier was entered into a database spreadsheet twice,...

