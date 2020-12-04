Pot Biz Ayr To Fund Expansions With $75M Debt Deal

Law360 (December 4, 2020, 5:00 PM EST) -- Multistate cannabis operator Ayr Strategies Inc. on Friday said it raised $75 million worth of debt to bankroll cash portions of its pending acquisitions in Pennsylvania, Ohio and Arizona. Ayr said the secured debt issued by a syndicate of unnamed lenders will carry 12.5% annual interest, payable semi-annually, and will mature in four years. Ayr CEO Jonathan Sandelman said the "attractive and non-dilutive" financing terms are a result of the company's disciplined approach to growth in the "most attractive" marijuana markets. "This strategy has led us to industry-leading margins and cash flow, strengthening our credit profile and providing access to capital,"...

