Texas Judicial Selection Reform Sees New Push From Attys

Law360 (December 4, 2020, 6:57 PM EST) -- The chairman of the Texas Commission on Judicial Selection gave a glimpse into potential recommendations for reform to the state's partisan judicial selection system at a key meeting Friday, noting suggestions like campaign finance reform and new qualification minimums. At a meeting with the Texas Supreme Court Advisory Committee, commission chairman David Beck said through the course of meetings with attorneys across the state, those two ideas have gained widespread support. "One of the questions I often get from clients is, 'Do you know this judge and have you contributed to his judicial campaign?'" said Beck, a partner at Beck Redden...

