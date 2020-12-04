Drug Co. Ex-CEO Liable For $1M FBAR Penalty

Law360 (December 4, 2020, 8:05 PM EST) -- A pharmaceutical company's former CEO faces a $1 million penalty for failing to disclose a foreign bank account after a federal court decided Friday he recklessly disregarded his duty to file. Arthur Bedrosian, the former CEO of generic drugmaker Lannett Co., acted carelessly by failing to review his signed tax forms, which omitted his $1.9 million Swiss bank account, U.S. District Judge Michael M. Baylson ruled in a case remanded by the Third Circuit. Bedrosian's conduct was so egregious that it rises to the level of a deliberate act, resulting in a stiffer penalty of half the amount in his account,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS