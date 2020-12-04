Fire Battalion Chiefs Fit OT Exemption, 4th Circ. Says

Law360 (December 4, 2020, 9:39 PM EST) -- Fire department battalion chiefs are not eligible for overtime under federal law, because they manage firefighters and do not fight fires themselves, the Fourth Circuit ruled Friday in a precedential opinion, affirming a lower court decision in a case involving the Chesapeake, Virginia, fire department. In a published unanimous opinion, an appellate panel upheld a Virginia district court's judgment in an overtime wage suit the battalion chiefs brought against their department. The judges found that a Fair Labor Standards Act carveout excluding first responders from overtime exemptions did not cover the chiefs because they are primarily off the frontlines. "An employee...

