4th Circ. Won't Jumpstart Va. Worker's Whistleblower Case

Law360 (December 4, 2020, 10:39 PM EST) -- The Fourth Circuit refused to revive a whistleblower suit Friday brought by a state worker who said he was fired for complaining about an executive, unswayed by his argument that the lower court shouldn't have analyzed his case under a federal standard for evaluating discrimination claims. A unanimous Fourth Circuit panel upheld a district judge's decision to grant the state of Virginia summary judgment, saying that the worker waited too long to raise a challenge to the federal McDonnell Douglas framework. On top of that, he offered no clear precedent that bans the use of the standard here, the ruling added....

