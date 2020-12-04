Investors Say Cannabis Entrepreneur Bilked Them Of $6M

Law360 (December 4, 2020, 10:46 PM EST) -- A Washington marijuana entrepreneur and money manager squandered investments totaling more than $6 million and told his clients to lie to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission when it investigated his suspicious trades, the clients said in a suit filed in state court. Justin Costello, who styled himself as the "financial king of cannabis," convinced James and Brenda Meckley to invest $250,000 in his marijuana venture and drained millions from their brokerage account buying shares in his own penny stock companies, according to the Nov. 24 suit. The Meckleys say they were subpoenaed by the SEC during an investigation of one...

